Man wounded in North Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a 21-year-old man was shot in North Nashville early Wednesday morning.

Metro police responded to a shooting scene around 1:30 a.m. on St. Louis Street, located near Dr. D.B. Todd, Jr. Boulevard and Buchanan Street.

When officers arrived, they located the 21-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives said the victim was not initially cooperating with investigators.

No description of the shooter was immediately released.