MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was wounded in a shooting in Murfreesboro early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around midnight at Haynes Manor apartments on West Northfield Boulevard.

Murfreesboro police reported a man was shot in the arm. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

No suspect description was released.

