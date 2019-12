NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot in East Nashville early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. at Hillhurst Drive and Ewing Drive.

Police said the shooting victim was transported by private vehicle to a hospital. His injuries were deemed serious, officers revealed.

No further information was immediately released.

