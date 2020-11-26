Man wounded in East Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after one man was shot in East Nashville Thursday morning.

Officers responded just after 6:30 a.m. to a reported shooting on Pennock Avenue, off Douglas Avenue.

When police arrived, they said they located a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to a hospital for treatment, according to investigators.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.