Man wounded in East Nashville apartment shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating a shooting that wounded a man in East Nashville Tuesday night.

Officers responded around 9 p.m. to an apartment on Colbert Way, where the man was located with at least one gunshot wound.

He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment, police said. His condition was not known.

Detectives said the victim’s girlfriend was at the apartment at the time of the shooting and was questioned.

No additional information was immediately released by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.