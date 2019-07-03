Man wounded in downtown Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was shot and the alleged gunman injured in downtown Nashville early Wednesday morning following an apparent argument.

Metro police responded around 12:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the area of Lindsley Avenue and Hermitage Avenue.

Two men were arguing in the backseat of a car when one of the men fired at least one gunshot, hitting the victim in the leg, officers said.

According to police, the victim was able to disarm the shooter and fire at him, causing the shooter to run, then fall and injure himself.

The accused shooter was transported to TriStar Centennial Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

Police said the victim drove himself to the area of the J.C. Napier Homes on Lafayette Street and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was listed as critical, but stable.

A woman and child were also in the vehicle at the time of the shooting but were not injured, officers added.

No further details have been released.

