Man wounded in apparent road rage shooting near Donelson intersection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was wounded in an apparent road rage shooting in Donelson late Wednesday night.

Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to a reported shooting on Stewarts Ferry Pike near Blue Brick Drive, just off Lebanon Pike.

Police said someone in one vehicle fired at another car, striking a man inside in the leg. After the victim was struck, the car he was driving reportedly flipped onto its side.

The shooter’s vehicle then crashed through a line of trees, stopping in the parking lot of the Tennessee School for the Blind, according to investigators.

Police said the victim ran to a nearby house for help. He was transported to a Nashville hospital for treatment of at least one gunshot wound, officers said.

While police on the scene said they are investigating this as a road rage shooting, they explained the victim and the shooter did know each other.

The gunman has not been located, according to officers.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.