Man wounded after gunshots fired through window of Antioch home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after gunshots were fired into an Antioch home early Tuesday morning, striking a man inside.

Officers responded just before 1:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting at a residence on Old Tusculum Road near Tusculum Court.

When police arrived, they said they located a man in his 20s who had suffered at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital for treatment, but the extent of the injuries was not known, according to investigators.

Police said the victim was inside of the home, when someone fired gunshots through a window, striking the man.

No description of the shooter was immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.