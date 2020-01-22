Man, woman held at gunpoint during South Nashville home invasion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Metro police are investigating after two people were held at gunpoint during a home invasion in South Nashville Tuesday night.

Investigators said three men entered a home on Cedarmont Circle around 9:30 p.m. and held a man and his sister-in-law at gunpoint.

At some point during the home invasion, gunshots were fired, according to Metro police. Minor injuries were reported by the Metro police commander on duty but it is unknown who was injured.

Negotiators and tactical officers responded to the home and cleared the residence.

One of the suspects were taken into custody at his residence but details surrounding the arrest were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.