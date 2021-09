ESTILL SPRINGS, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were found dead Sunday morning in Estill Springs.

Authorities say a man and a woman were found dead at around 11 a.m. Sunday on Clyde Vickers Road in Estill Springs.

Multiple investigators are on the scene on Clyde Vickers Road in Coffee County. Officials confirm to News 2 a male and female have died. Sheriffs deputies have blocked off the road for several hours. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/wXAKeBF6rZ — Nikki McGee (@NikkiMcGeeWKRN) September 19, 2021

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is on scene investigating.

No other information was released.