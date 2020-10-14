Man with gun and drug charges shot in gun battle in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was shot in the chest at a Hermitage home and the shooter is still on the loose.

News 2 has learned that the victim was previously arrested on gun and drug charges and was out of jail on a medical release when the shootout went down.

A closer look at the crime scene shows the extent of the violence. The glass storm door was riddled with 9 bullet holes. Each shot left a jagged hole in the glass, marked by a Metro Police decal designating ballistic impact.

Police say the bullets started flying on Elegance Way around 8 p.m. Tuesday. It’s here that police say 31-year-old Kimar Peebles was shot in the chest and transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical but non-life-threatening injuries.

Kimar Peebles

According to Metro Police, Peebles and other men were out in the street arguing about a gold chain. Things escalated and gunfire erupted.

Police say shots were fired at the house, and people in the house returned fire.

A husband and father who lives down the street says this is out of character for this normally quiet neighborhood filled with families and young kids.

“I was like shocked. Like are you serious, like gunshots, here? We have lots of newborns and everyone is walking their kids in carriages, so it was shocking.”

According to Metro Police sources, Peebles was arrested this past May on state and federal charges. When he was busted, Peebles reportedly had one and a half pounds of fentanyl/heroin,

pills, marijuana, 2 weapons, and $28,000 in cash.

Sources tell News 2 that Peebles was in federal custody, but his attorney was able to get him a medical release.

Fast forward to Tuesday night when gunfire ripped across Elegance Way.

The man at the end of the street says, “It’s a little concerning because I don’t want people to think that it is not safe here anymore.”

Vanderbilt University Medical Center officials tell News 2 that Peebles is in stable condition.

Metro police gang unit members are now looking for the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.