Man who rode atop moving car on I-40 arrested for assaulting roommate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The man charged with disorderly conduct for riding on top of a moving car along the interstate from Wilson County into Nashville has been arrested again following allegations he assaulted his roommate days later.

Metro police responded Sept. 10 to an apartment on Arbor Lake Boulevard, where two roommates were involved in an altercation. An arrest warrant states one of the roommates claimed the other, Ronnie Sellars pushed him out of the door of their apartment and threw his belongings from a second-story balcony.

Charged with domestic assault with bodily injury, Sellars was booked into the Metro jail Wednesday morning. He was released hours later on a $1,000 bond.

RELATED: ‘I was riding in a parade’: Man atop moving car on I-40 disputes charge

Ronnie Sellars (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Sellars had been arrested five days prior to the assault on his roommate. The charge of disorderly conduct stemmed from the afternoon of Aug. 29, when pictures circulated on social media showing the 31-year-old hanging onto the roof of a car while the driver traveled all over the area, including along Interstate 40 from Wilson County to Nashville.

Video from Madison showed Sellars blowing kisses at passing drivers and appearing to do pull-ups while atop a moving car.

“It was a birthday party and a celebration. I was riding in a parade. My own little parade,” Sellars told News 2’s Josh Breslow over the phone after that arrest. “I shouldn’t have been charged for riding on top of a car because they don’t charge people when they’re having parades.”

Online court records show Sellars eventually pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct for that incident.

