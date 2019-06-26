Man who died breaking up fight laid to rest, Nashville police still seek suspects

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man who died while breaking up a fight was laid to rest on Wednesday.

Joe Bass III, 29, was shot and killed a week ago today.

Metro Police say Bass was trying to intervene between a man and woman who were fighting inside the J.C. Napier public housing development in South Nashville.

Detectives believe when Bass stepped in, there was an attempted robbery and then he was shot.

Bass leaves behind his parents, brother and a large family. His visitation and funeral were held at Terrell Broady Funeral Home. He was buried at Greenwood Cemetery in South Nashville.

Metro Police are still looking for two people who they want to question in connection with Bass’s murder. No one has identified the men up to this point.

Anyone knowing who the men might be pictured in the surveillance photographs, which include the car, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.