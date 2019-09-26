Man wearing black and red flag accused of vandalizing Church Street convenience store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man wearing a black bandana over his face and a black and red flag over his shoulders threw a brick through the front door of a Church Street convenience store and shattered the glass, a Metro police report alleges.

The incident happened Wednesday morning at The Corner Market near Third Avenue North.

According to Metro police, surveillance video showed a man walk up to the front of the business and throw a brick into the door twice. When the glass shattered, the vandal walked away without entering the store, officers said.

A short time after viewing the surveillance video, police spotted 23-year-old Kaylen Sullivan in the area and determined he was the man who vandalized The Corner Market. They said he was still wearing the same shoes and jeans seen in the video.

Sullivan was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Wednesday on a charge of vandalism. His bond was set at $2,000.

