Man wearing all camo robs bank on Harding Pike, bears resemblance to previous bank robbery suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a bank robbery from Thursday afternoon.
It happened just after 2 p.m. in the 4200 block of Harding Pike.
Police say the man pulled a gun and demanded $50 and $100 bills. He then left the area quickly on foot.
The man was wearing all camo clothing and was armed with a semi-automatic handgun.
This is not the only recent bank robbery in the area. On Sept. 20, a man, also wearing camo clothing, robbed the Regions Bank on Ridgefield Way near Harding Pike.
That robbery was just blocks away from Thursday’s incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimes Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.