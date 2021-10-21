Man wearing all camo robs bank on Harding Pike, bears resemblance to previous bank robbery suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a bank robbery from Thursday afternoon.

It happened just after 2 p.m. in the 4200 block of Harding Pike.

Police say the man pulled a gun and demanded $50 and $100 bills. He then left the area quickly on foot.

This man robbed the U.S. bank at 4241 Harding Pike just after 2 p.m. He displayed a handgun and demanded $50 and $100 bills. He left quickly on foot. He is armed with a semi-auto handgun and is wearing all camo clothing. Know him? Call 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/GX4xxj5GHK — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 21, 2021

The man was wearing all camo clothing and was armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

This is not the only recent bank robbery in the area. On Sept. 20, a man, also wearing camo clothing, robbed the Regions Bank on Ridgefield Way near Harding Pike.

This man robbed the Regions Bank branch at 4410 Ridgefield Way off Harding Pike this afternoon. He passed the teller a demand note for cash. No weapon seen. Have info on this bank robbery? Please call 615-742-7463. FBI & West Precinct detectives investigating. pic.twitter.com/hvHuifTBmH — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 20, 2021

That robbery was just blocks away from Thursday’s incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimes Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.