Man wanted out of Texas arrested in Mt. Juliet during traffic stop

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man wanted on felony drug charges out of North Texas was arrested Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop in Mt. Juliet.

According to MJPD, officers were alerted to a 2018 Chevrolet truck and pulled the truck over on Lebanon Road near Nonaville Road. The man, who has not been identified by investigators, was arrested.

Additional details about why the man was in Mt. Juliet and what charges he is facing were not immediately provided to News 2.