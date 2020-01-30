Breaking News
Woman dies after being struck by minivan in South Nashville
Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 11 a.m.
1  of  13
Closings
Christian Community School Clinton County Schools Fentress County Schools Franklin County Schools Grundy County Schools Houston County Schools Jackson County Schools New Children First Montessori Overton County Schools Southgate Children's Academy Stewart County Schools Warren County TN Schools Wilson County Schools

Man wanted on murder charge in Dickson County

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Caylan Patterson Myers

Caylan Patterson Myers (Courtesy: Dickson County Sheriff’s Office)

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Dickson County are asking for the public’s help to locate a man wanted on a second-degree murder charge.

The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert Thursday morning for Caylan Patterson Myers.

Deputies did not immediately release any information about the murder investigation, but urged anyone with knowledge of Myers’ whereabouts to contact the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-740-4891.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar