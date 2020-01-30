Man wanted on murder charge in Dickson County

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Dickson County are asking for the public’s help to locate a man wanted on a second-degree murder charge.

The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert Thursday morning for Caylan Patterson Myers.

Deputies did not immediately release any information about the murder investigation, but urged anyone with knowledge of Myers’ whereabouts to contact the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-740-4891.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.