Man wanted on assault, arson charges in Clarksville

Darrell Kelley (Source: Clarksville Police Department)

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted on a variety of charges.

Police say 51-year-old Darrell Kelley has warrants on file for aggravated domestic assault, domestic assault, vandalism and arson, stemming from a incident that happened Wednesday morning at around 3 a.m. at a home in the 3300 block of Wiser Drive.

He also has warrants on file from Georgia for weapons offenses.

Kelley stands 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911, Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or go online and submit an anonymous tip by clicking here.

