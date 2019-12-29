Man wanted on aggravated assault charges in Davidson, Sumner counties

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gallatin Police need help finding a man wanted for an Aggravated Assault with a Firearm charge.

Officers are looking for Darnez Marshall who they said is accused of displaying a firearm on Saturday. The location and circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this point.

Police said Marshall also has active warrants from the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of aggravated assault.

Anyone who knows where he is can contact Officer McCurry at 615-452-1313 or email Amccurry@gallatinpd.org.