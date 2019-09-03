Man wanted in Sunday’s shooting, considered dangerous

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After a shooting investigation, police are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect.

20-year-old Derrick Payne is wanted for allegedly shooting a 28-year-old man on Huntington Parkway on Sunday.

The suspect and victim were both apparently known to the residents on this street.

According to Metro, Payne is considered dangerous.

Anyone who has information about Payne’s whereabouts should call (615) 742-7463. Metro is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest.