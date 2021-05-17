Man wanted in deadly shooting outside South Nashville market

Melvin R. Evans

Melvin R. Evans (Source: MNPD)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred last Wednesday outside a market at the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Lafayette Street in South Nashville.

According to investigators, 50-year-old Melvin R. Evans shot and killed 24-year-old Jashaun Cane-Germane after an argument inside the store. The fight continued after both men left the store.

Evans is being charged with murder in Cane-Germane’s death.

Evans is known to frequent the J.C. Napier Homes area. Anyone who knows him or his whereabouts are asked to contact our partners at Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463. All callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

