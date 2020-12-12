Man wanted in deadly shooting of woman & her 9-year-old son

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for fatally shooting a 9-year-old boy and his mother.

The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to an address in Bethpage Friday for a report of a shooting.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a 31-year-old woman and her 9-year-old son dead from gunshot wounds. Evidence from the scene led deputies to identify 31-year-old Kevin Moore of Gallatin as the suspect.

Deputies executed a search warrant at Moore’s Gallatin home where they recovered more evidence. It has been determined that Moore knows the deceased mother and son’s family.

Warrants are on file for his arrest and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who knows of Moore’s whereabouts should call the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office at 615-451-3838.