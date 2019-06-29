Man wanted for robbing Brentwood bank captured, will face federal charges

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say a man wanted for robbing a bank in Brentwood on Friday has been arrested.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said Friday that a man walked into First Bank on Harpeth Drive in Brentwood and passed a robbery demand note to tellers saying he had a gun. He then fled the bank.

Metro police said 29-year-old Reid C. Hogan was arrested Saturday afternoon on Pritchett Drive for the robbery.

Officials said Hogan will be charged federally.

