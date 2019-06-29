Man wanted for robbing Brentwood bank captured, will face federal charges

Crime Tracker
Posted: / Updated:

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say a man wanted for robbing a bank in Brentwood on Friday has been arrested.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said Friday that a man walked into First Bank on Harpeth Drive in Brentwood and passed a robbery demand note to tellers saying he had a gun. He then fled the bank.

Metro police said 29-year-old Reid C. Hogan was arrested Saturday afternoon on Pritchett Drive for the robbery.

Officials said Hogan will be charged federally.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New TN laws in effect July 1

tennessee flag

Don't Miss

Community Calendar