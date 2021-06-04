Man wanted for questioning regarding downtown Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are looking for a man wanted for questioning regarding a shooting that left a man injured.

Police say the shooting happened at around 6:50 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of 8th Avenue North and Broadway. The victim was arguing with a woman when two men approached and tried to intervene on the woman’s behalf.

The men then got into a fight, causing one of them to pull out a handgun and fire, hitting the victim in the lower abdomen. Both men and the woman fled the scene.

The victim was taken with Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The man wanted for questioning reportedly changed his clothes after the shooting from a black t-shirt and gray shorts to a black tank top and red shorts.

Anyone who recognizes him should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.