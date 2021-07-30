Man wanted for questioning regarding carjacking, shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is believed to know the people involved in two violent crimes in South and East Nashville.

Police say the man appears to be in his teens or early 20s. The two crimes are a carjacking on Whispering Oaks Place on the evening of Friday, July 23, and a shooting of a woman in her car near the intersection of Bronte and Litton Avenues the next day.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the attached photos is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.