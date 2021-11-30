Man wanted for questioning in Whiskey Row homicide case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is wanted for questioning in connection with a homicide investigation from earlier this year.

DJ Barrett, 22, died following an altercation with security staff on the roof of Whiskey Row on Broadway in Nashville on August 16.

His death was classified as a homicide according to autopsy results from the medical examiner showing the cause of death was asphyxiation.

Police say the man pictured above “appears to be among individuals who held Barrett during the altercation and is not an employee of Whiskey Row.”

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463.