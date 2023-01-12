NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are asking for help identifying a man wanted for questioning in connection with the shooting death of a teenager in South Nashville.

Alexander “Alex” Delgado, 16, was found with a gunshot wound to his head in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that crashed into the IHOP at the corner of Harding Place and Nolensville Pike just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7. Investigators believe he was shot while driving down Harding Place.

Metro police release a surveillance image of a man investigators believe is linked to a vehicle from which the gunshots were fired into Alexander’s car.

Alex’s mom, Eubdulia Delgado, is begging anyone with information or surveillance footage to come forward. Alex’s stepbrother, Alejandro Armen, translated:

“That’s her only child and when she came to the states it was just her and him and everything, she did it was for him, she struggled for him, she fought for him, she did everything for him and whoever did this, she just wants justice, she wants them to pay for what he did.”

Even though Alex will live on through his organ donation, his mom added that the loss is unimaginable.

“She said that he was always talking about graduation, he was very close, he had about a year and a half left and she made school a priority for him because where she came from she couldn’t graduate, she couldn’t graduate high school, she couldn’t get into middle school,” Armen translated. “She said may God forgive them, but I can’t.”

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. Callers may receive a cash reward. There is also a GoFundMe set up to raise money for Alexander’s funeral expenses.