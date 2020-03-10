Man wanted for questioning in hit-and-run that injured Madison 12-year-old

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are looking to question a man about a hit-and-run that injured a child.

According to police, a 12-year-old boy was riding his bike in the 3000 block of Richmond Hills Drive in Madison. They say evidence shows the boy was struck by a silver car that would have front end damage.

Tuesday, police say a citizen’s tip led investigators to an auto repair shop on Straightway Avenue in East Nashville, where they say 24-year-old Devonta Hall dropped off a silver Chevrolet Impala approximately one hour after the crash. The impala had a broken windshield and front passenger-side damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.