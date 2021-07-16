Man wanted for questioning in Hickman County murder indicted in Ohio

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man wanted for questioning in a Hickman County murder case was indicted on Wednesday in Ohio for separate charges.

On June 17, the body of 37-year-old Victoria Clay was found in her home with multiple gunshot wounds. Two days prior Clay’s boyfriend, Jeffery Clay, was arrested in Ohio after an altercation with a state trooper.

“It’s indescribable. It hurts really, really bad,” Victoria’s Friend, Nichole Clouse said. “I can’t stop thinking about it. I can’t stop trying to find information about him, about his family, about his lifestyle. I want to know who he is and why he is the way he is.”

Jeffery is seen on the trooper’s dash cam footage being dropped to the ground on the side of I-71 after the officer said he reached for a gun in his pants.

Clouse said she didn’t know Victoria was dating Jeffery when he was named a person of interest. They had only been dating for around six months, according to Clouse, although their matching last names were by coincidence.

The Hickman County Sheriff’s Department named Jeffery as a person of interest, but detectives cannot question him until his charges in Ohio are processed and he can be extradited to Tennessee.

Clouse is hoping justice will be served soon for Victoria’s death so friends and family can understand why she was killed.

“That’s a big part of it. Not knowing what the reason was because Victoria was the kind of person, literally. She lit up the room when she walked in. She was the most lovable, funny person,” Clouse said.

The Hickman County Sheriff’s Office said there is no timeline for when Jeffery could be extradited.