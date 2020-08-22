Man wanted for questioning in Clarksville shooting investigation

Joshua Dycus

Joshua Dycus (Source: Clarksville Police Department)

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted for questioning in a shooting that critically injured a man on Saturday morning.

According to Clarksville Police, Joshua Dycus was seen running away from the area of Tracy Lane and Blackjack Way around 11:54 a.m. where the victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Dycus is described as a Black male, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 142 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting investigation is asked to call 911, the Clarksville Police Department Tipsline at (931) 645-8477 or submit an online tip here.

