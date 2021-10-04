Man wanted for questioning in Antioch Pike kidnapping case

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for questioning in a kidnapping case from over the weekend.

It happened around 4 a.m. on Haywood Lane, near I-24, in Antioch.

Police say a 28-year-old victim was stopped at a red light in the area when a suspect entered the passenger side of his vehicle. The suspect allegedly held the victim at knifepoint.

The victim told police he was forced to drink an unknown substance that caused him to black out. When he woke up, he was in the passenger side of his vehicle at a Shell gas station near Harding Place and Antioch Pike.

The victim went into the gas station to call the police after coming to. The suspect was last seen walking away on Antioch Pike.

The man wanted for questioning is described as follows:

Hispanic man

Between 25-35 years old

Approximately 5’10”

Tattoo on his right hand

Wearing a black sweatshirt, red shirt and black pants

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463.