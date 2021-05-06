Man wanted for questioning arrested following murder of Pamela Paz

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested a man wanted for questioning in the murder of 44-year-old Pamela Paz.

On Thursday, Metro police arrested 31-year-old Robert Johnson.

Paz was found dead Sunday morning on Pennington Bend Road near Music Valley Drive underneath the Briley Parkway overpass. The medical examiner said Paz died from apparent strangulation.

Johnson was reportedly Paz’ boyfriend at the time of her death.

According to police, Johnson declined to be interviewed by Homicide Unit detectives. He was charged with failure to appear in an unrelated case.

Police report that this is an ongoing investigation.