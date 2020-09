GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators are working to identify a man wanted for questioning after shots were fired outside a Gallatin bar.

The shots were fired Friday at the Last Call Bar and Grill on Long Hollow Pike.

The man wore white shoes, black pants, black shirt and white hat. He is wanted for questioning only.

If you have any information regarding the location or identity of this subject please contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.