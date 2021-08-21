Man wanted for murder in Murfreesboro arrested in Iowa

SCOTT COUNTY, IA. (WKRN) – A man wanted for murder in Murfreesboro has been arrested in Iowa.

Murfreesboro police say 27-year-old Apollo Cantrell was arrested in Scott County, Iowa. Iowa State Patrol reportedly arrested Cantrell for speeding, eluding and fraudulent registration.

Cantrell was booked into the Scott County Jail early Saturday morning and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is making arrangements to pick him up and return him to Murfreesboro.

Cantrell was wanted for the deadly shooting of Byrall Webb at the House of Hummas on Middle Tennessee Boulevard on Saturday, April 24.