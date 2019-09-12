Man wanted for murder in East Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are looking for a man in connection to a murder in East Nashville Wednesday night.

Police are looking for 40-year-old Theymous Hicks, who is wanted in Wednesday night’s murder of 19-year-old Rodney Bates Jr.

The shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. in the Cayce Homes community on Seventh Street.

Metro police said officers arrived to find Bates outside a building with multiple gunshot wounds in his stomach and side.

He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on Hicks’ whereabouts is asked to call 615-742-7463. A reward is being offered.