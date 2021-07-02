Man wanted for murder arrested in Stewart County

STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Stewart County have arrested a man wanted for murder.

The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office says Daniel Barrett was wanted on warrants from another state and second degree murder charges from the Erin Police Department. Authorities found Barrett and a woman, identified as Rebecca Davis, at a home on Cadiz Road in Bumpus Mills Thursday.

The two had escaped arrest early Thursday morning in Clarksville when authorities found them at a motel.

When authorities found them at the home on Cadiz Road, the pair initially refused to come out, but eventually surrendered after authorities announced a K9 was about to enter the residence.

When Barrett and Davis were arrested, authorities found Davis in possession of methamphetamine and syringes, some filled with meth, along with other drug paraphernalia.