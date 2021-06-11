Man wanted for Lebanon murder arrested in Georgia

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man wanted for a deadly shooting at a Lebanon apartment complex has been arrested in Georgia.

Lebanon police say on May 20, officers responded to the Rollingwood Apartments for a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they found 27-year-old Ellis Sanders of Mt. Juliet lying in a car at the entrance to the complex. Officers discovered Sanders had been shot and died as a result of his injuries.

Over the course of the investigation, officers developed information leading them to believe Johnathan Van Duncan, 37, of Nashville was the one responsible for Sanders’ murder.

On June 4, investigators presented the case to a special called grand jury, resulting in Duncan being indicted for first degree murder.

On Friday, June 11, the U.S. Marshals Service and Georgia State Police found Duncan in Catoosa County, Georgia, where he was taken into custody.