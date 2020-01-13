Man wanted for gun threat at Springfield convenience store

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) — Springfield police have identified the man suspected of threatening two employees with a gun at a business last week.

According to police, Jermiah White is wanted on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon in connection with the incident Friday at Sams Market on Central Avenue.

Officers said White walked into the business, showed a handgun to a clerk and told the clerk he would kill him.

White then walked outside and slapped another employee in the face, police explained. He reportedly pulled out the handgun again and pointed it at the ground, before taking off.

Anyone with information on White’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Springfield Police Department at 615-382-6863.