NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are looking for a man they said fatally shot another man in North Nashville apartment in February.

James C. Jones, 22, is wanted for the Feb. 7 murder of 23-year-old Deshawn Ellison during a dice game at an apartment in the 1500 block of 9th Avenue North.

Jones now has an outstanding indictment for first-degree murder.

If you see him or know of his whereabouts you are urged to contact our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.