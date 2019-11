NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The man wanted for an East Nashville murder that happened in August is now in custody.

According to Metro police, 22-year-old Latreavias Burns was arrested by U.S. Marshal’s Task Force at a Dickerson Pike motel.

Burns was wanted for the August 12 shooting of Reginald Williams on S. 7th Street in Cayce Homes.

No other information has been released.