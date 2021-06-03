Man wanted for deadly shooting inside Dickerson Pike apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a man wanted for fatally shooting another man inside a Dickerson Pike apartment Wednesday afternoon.

Police say Jamario Schields, 34, and another man came to the apartment, located in the 1900 block of Dickerson Pike, to buy drugs from Joe Harris, 51.

An argument ensued inside the apartment, resulting in Harris being shot and killed. Police are still trying to identify the man Schields came to the apartment with.

Anyone who sees Schields or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.