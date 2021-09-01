Man wanted for deadly shooting at Hermitage motel arrested in Michigan

DETROIT, MI. (WKRN) – A 21-year-old man wanted for a deadly shooting at the Hermitage Inn on Lebanon Pike was arrested Wednesday by U.S. Marshals in Detroit, Michigan.

Metro police say Demetrius Blackwell-Esters reportedly met 23-year-old Andre Green, an acquaintance, at the motel on Friday night. The two got into an argument in a second floor hallway when, according to witnesses, Blackwell-Esters pulled out a gun, resulting in a struggle between the two men over the weapon.

Blackwell-Esters regained control of the gun and shot Green. He continued shooting as Green tried to run away.

Green died from his injuries and Blackwell-Esters is facing criminal homicide charges.

He will be returned to Nashville in the near future, according to police.