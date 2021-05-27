Man wanted for deadly Antioch shooting arrested by U.S. Marshals in Texas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man wanted for fatally shooting a 23-year-old man in Antioch back in February has been arrested in Texas.

Metro police say 19-year-old Qwaveion Wilson, who is last known to have lived in Murfreesboro, was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force in Grand Prairie, Texas. He faces a criminal homicide charge and will be returned to Nashville in the near future.

According to police, on February 15 23-year-old Adam Pickle of Smyrna drove to the Villages of Meadowood Apartment complex on Rice Road in Antioch. At the apartment complex, Pickle intended to sell a small amount of marijuana to Wilson.

Wilson and another man reportedly approached Pickle’s pickup truck, pulled out pistols and tried to rob him. When Pickle tried to drive away, he was shot and killed.