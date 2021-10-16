Man wanted for chasing, pointing gun at ex-girlfriend in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is searching for a 34-year-old man who allegedly chased his ex-girlfriend in a car and crashed into her vehicle multiple times.

Clarksville Police said Nicolas Adolf Mills saw his ex-girlfriend out driving Sept. 23 just after midnight. According to police, that’s when Mills chased her with his vehicle and intentionally crashed into her car multiple times.

Police said there were several occupants in the car with the ex-girlfriend and at one point Mills even brandished a gun at them, according to police.

Mills is wanted for aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and violation of a Condition of Release.

Anyone with additional information or video footage is asked to call Clarksville-Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477 or submit an online tip here.