Man wanted for April deadly crash in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a man wanted for vehicular homicide among other charges.

Police say officers are actively searching for 64-year-old Stanley Cliff, who has several warrants on file. Cliff is wanted for a deadly crash that happened on April 18 just after 7 p.m. on New Providence Boulevard.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Burton at 931-648-0656 ext. 5665. You can also call the Tips Line at 931-645-8477 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.

