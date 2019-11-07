Man wanted for 2010 murder in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are looking for a man they said is responsible for a murder in south Nashville nine years ago.

Police are looking for 31-year-old Aaron Berkley. Berkley is wanted for the Nov. 27, 2010 shooting of 24-year-old Essex Issac Washington in the parking lot of Bavaria Apartments on Packard Drive.

Investigators said Berkley and Washington were acquaintances and the two were talking on the phone as Washington arrived at the apartment complex to meet up with Berkley. As soon as Washington got out of the car, he was shot. Robbery is believed to have been the motive.

Detectives said in the years since the murder, Berkley has been arrested for other crimes, including aggravated robbery in 2014. He also has a felony warrant outstanding.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.