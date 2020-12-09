Man wanted after robbing woman at Dickerson Pike gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are working to identify a man who robbed a woman inside a gas station on Dickerson Pike last week.
The robbery happened around 7:50 a.m. at the Mapco located at Dickerson Pike.
Metro police said the suspect shoved the woman against the counter as she was preparing to pay for her purchase. He took cash from her hand and ran away from the store, according to Metro police.
He was described by Metro police as being in his late 20s or early 30s. He has dark hair and a chin strap style beard and soul patch.
Anyone with information on this crime or other crimes can call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here. You may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.