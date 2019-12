NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Warrants have been issued for man wanted in a deadly shooting in the Edgehill neighborhood last week.

According to police, 26-year-old Xavier Holloway Jr. is wanted on a warrant for criminal homicide after the shooting last Thursday.

Officers responded to the call in the 1000 block of Edgehill Avenue on Dec. 12. They said 21-year-old Terry C. Smith was found dead from a gunshot wound to his torso.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.