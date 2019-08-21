Man tries to purchase thousands of dollars in items with stolen credit cards

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are looking for a man believed to be responsible for stealing a women’s wallet and trying to purchase $4,000 of items.

On August 7, police say the suspect stole a woman’s wallet from her purse at Panera.

The suspect then apparently went to Best Buy in Madison and attempted to purchase $4,000 worth of items with three of the victim’s credit cards.

Anyone who recognizes this man should call Hendersonville Police at (615) 264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 573-5400.