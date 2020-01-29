Police: Man shot during robbery at South Nashville apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are investigating after a man was shot during a robbery at an apartment complex in South Nashville.

According to Metro, the two victims had just parked their cars when they were approached by two males in a black Dodge Charger. The suspects demanded the victim’s belongings at gunpoint when an argument broke out.

One of the suspects was shot in the lower left leg and sustained non-life threatening injuries police said. The other victim was not hurt.

Both suspects are believed to be in their early 20’s and were wearing black hoodies and ski masks.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.